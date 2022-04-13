Fridley Man Convicted for Intent to Distribute Meth, Illegal Possession of Firearm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Fridley man has been convicted by a federal jury for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and illegal possession of firearms as a felon.

48-year-old John Edward Juneau received the conviction yesterday, according a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. His sentence hearing will be held at a later date. This followed a four-day trial held before U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright.

The evidence presented at the trial showed that on February 1, 2019, the law enforcement of Colombia Heights executed a search warrant. Juneau and two other men were encountered in a detached garage. During the search, police officers found three plastic baggies containing more than 23 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine. Juneau’s DNA tested positive on all of the bags.

On July 9, 2019, another search occurred in Coon Rapids. Officers executing the search warrant saw Juneau trying the leave the scene through a window of a basement bedroom. Juneau dropped a bag outside that contained a safe with $6,000 in cash and numerous empty baggies among other items. Inside the Coon Rapids residence, quantities of 99% pure methamphetamine were discovered by officers. Inside the garage, police also found a Ruger, .380 caliber pistol, a Ruger .22 caliber pistol, two scales, several empty plastic baggies, and more than 40 grams of high purity methamphetamine.

Due to multiple prior felonies that Juneau has from Anoka, Sherburne, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties, federal law prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

Results of the case came from investigations from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force.

