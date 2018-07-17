Freshwater Breaks Ground On New Special Education Facility

The Freshwater School District in Wadena broke ground on their new level IV special education facility. The facility is being built near the south end of Wadena’s Industrial Park and is estimated to open in the summer of 2019.

The facility will be 23,000 square feet and serve around 50 students from 13 central-Minnesota school districts.

Federal policy requires schools to provide access to Level IV programming in a separate school setting for students who struggle to succeed in a general education setting due to significant behavioral or mental needs.

The project was made a reality due to Sourcewell, who committed $5 million to the building of the facility as part of its strategic reinvestment plan.