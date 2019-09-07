Fresh Painting Coated On Motley Water Tower

The Motley water tower has been due for a new makeover for quite some time, the last couple to months Tri-State Coating has been hard at work to give the water tower a new look.

Typically the paint on water towers lasts up to 20 years and motley’s water tower hasn’t been done in 25 years. Some of the work done included sand-blasting the inside and spot sand-blasting the outside of the tower. A lot of preparation has been taken to help out local businesses.

“Anybody that knows anything about the city of Motley we have two big business that use a lot of water, Trident and Morey’s Seafood, they both use millions of gallons of water,” said Motley Mayor Al Yoder.

“You can’t have water on the inside of it while you paint it because it sweats, so we had to drain the whole tank and rent holding tanks throughout the city and then we did put our new city logo on it which is exciting to see,” said Yoder.

The new painting of the Motely water tower is nearly complete, once it’s done the tower hopefully should not need painting done on it for another 20 or 25 years.