Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – French Lentils To Have on Hand

French Lentils To Have on Hand

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup French lentils
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup apple cider
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled
  • 1 large shallot, peeled and chopped fine
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 heaping tablespoon whole grain Dijon mustard
  • Salt & pepper, to taste

Instructions:

  1. Rinse lentils. Put the lentils in a medium pot with 1 cup water, 1 cup apple cider, the bay leaf and garlic.
  2. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, until tender. Drain the cooked lentils and remove bay leaf and garlic.
  3. While lentils are still warm, put them in a large bowl and mix with chopped shallot, balsamic vinegar and mustard. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Eat immediately, or allow to cool completely and refrigerate for up to a week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Sue’s Tips
These cooked and seasoned French lentils are so versatile. I like to toss them with some cooked brown or wild rice or quinoa, maybe add some fresh arugula or spinach. These lentils are delicious tossed with some cooked rice or quinoa and served with roasted squash. They are a wonderful addition to soup and stews.
French lentils hold their shape when cooked and they stay firm. They have a bit of a peppery taste. You may find them in the bulk section of your food co-op.
French lentils offer up protein, iron, zinc, fiber and even vitamin C.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemony Green Beans with Almond Crumb Topping

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Butternut Squash Rounds

Good Food, Good Halloween Fun, 365 – Monster Munch Mix

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Nuts & Seeds Breakfast Bars

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.