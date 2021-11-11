Good Food, Good Life, 365 – French Lentils To Have on Hand

Sue’s Tips

These cooked and seasoned French lentils are so versatile. I like to toss them with some cooked brown or wild rice or quinoa, maybe add some fresh arugula or spinach. These lentils are delicious tossed with some cooked rice or quinoa and served with roasted squash. They are a wonderful addition to soup and stews.

French lentils hold their shape when cooked and they stay firm. They have a bit of a peppery taste. You may find them in the bulk section of your food co-op.

French lentils offer up protein, iron, zinc, fiber and even vitamin C.