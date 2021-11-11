Good Food, Good Life, 365 – French Lentils To Have on Hand
French Lentils To Have on Hand
Ingredients:
- 1 cup French lentils
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup apple cider
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 clove garlic, peeled
- 1 large shallot, peeled and chopped fine
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 heaping tablespoon whole grain Dijon mustard
- Salt & pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Rinse lentils. Put the lentils in a medium pot with 1 cup water, 1 cup apple cider, the bay leaf and garlic.
- Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, until tender. Drain the cooked lentils and remove bay leaf and garlic.
- While lentils are still warm, put them in a large bowl and mix with chopped shallot, balsamic vinegar and mustard. Season with salt and pepper.
- Eat immediately, or allow to cool completely and refrigerate for up to a week or freeze for up to 3 months.
Sue’s Tips
These cooked and seasoned French lentils are so versatile. I like to toss them with some cooked brown or wild rice or quinoa, maybe add some fresh arugula or spinach. These lentils are delicious tossed with some cooked rice or quinoa and served with roasted squash. They are a wonderful addition to soup and stews.
French lentils hold their shape when cooked and they stay firm. They have a bit of a peppery taste. You may find them in the bulk section of your food co-op.
French lentils offer up protein, iron, zinc, fiber and even vitamin C.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.