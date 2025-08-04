Free Wood Chips Available at Bemidji Target Debris Site Until Aug. 8

The opportunity to get free wood chips out of the Bemidji Target debris site will end soon.

Currently, the Target site is open for pickup Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. until August 8th. The location was originally set up to dispose of tree debris following the June 21st derecho but transitioned to only being a pickup site on July 28th.

Wood chips are available for free, and there will be an operator on-site to load the wood chips, but only into heavy duty trailers and trucks. Other vehicles are self-serve.

You can call Jared Davidson, Beltrami County Operations Coordinator, at 218-333-8187 for more information. If you are looking to obtain over two dump truck loads, please reach out to Beltrami County Environmental Services at 218-333-4185.