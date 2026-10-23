Free Well Water Nitrate Testing Clinic Held in Park Rapids

Concerns over drinking water brought residents and experts together on Tuesday in Park Rapids for a free well water testing clinic. At the Park Rapids Armory & Events Center, water samples were tested for nitrate, a contaminant that isn’t always easy to detect.

For private well owners, understanding what’s flowing from their faucets is important, and this clinic offered more than just a test.

“Today, what we’re doing is free testing, free education, free consultation,” said Paul Wotzka, a member of the Minnesota Well Owners Organization. “We want to educate private well owners so that they take personal responsibility for the quality and safety of their drinking water.”

A recent survey of 800 residents conducted by Sachs Media found that 86% of Minnesotans are concerned about nitrate levels in their water. And in areas with sandy soil, where nitrate can more easily reach groundwater, those concerns hit closer to home.

“We want people to know what’s in their drinking water and their well,” explained Natural Resources Defense Council attorney Matthew Kaplan. “Wells are particularly susceptible to nitrogen pollution when there’s runoff of nitrogen that goes into the water in the sandy soils in this area. [Often] it goes straight into the ground and impacts the wells.”

In central Minnesota, an area known as the Central Sands region is built on sandy soil and farmland. But what makes this land productive also leaves groundwater vulnerable, and understanding how contaminants like nitrate travel beneath the surface is key.

“The plants utilize nitrates, and it’s dissolved in water, so it moves wherever the water moves,” Wotzka said. “So if the water is going down into the aquifer, it ends up in the aquifer and where people get their water from.”

Groundwater experts also offered free consultations, while a panel discussed nitrate contamination. Levels about 10 mg per liter are considered unsafe, and there are potential health risks with water exceeding that threshold.

“[One is] ovarian cancer,” Kaplan stated. “There’s other types of impacts. Something called blue baby syndrome, when you have high levels of nitrates that really are unsafe to drink that can have big impacts on your water. And so, especially for people with young kids, it’s important if you have a well, it’s really important to know what’s in that well and what the levels of nitrates [are].”

The Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture recommend that private well owners test for nitrate each year. And while boiling water can kill bacteria, it won’t remove nitrate, making proper testing all the more important.