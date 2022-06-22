Free State Park Passes Available at MN Public Libraries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has continued to expand their state parks library program by partnering with public libraries across the state to provide free park passes for Minnesotans living in low-income communities.

Though this is only the second year for the program, it’s been helpful in providing both families and state park visitors with the opportunity to explore more of Minnesota’s state parks without the financial barriers of paying for a park pass. These passes will provide free access for up to seven days, and after they’re used, they do not need to be returned, just recycled.

Once visitors receive their receipt from their public library, they are free to enter the park. Visitors need to place their receipt inside their windshield where a typical parking pass would go.

These passes are good for checkout through June 2025 and can be checked out during all seasons. Park visitors are encouraged to check with their local public library before purchase to ensure their library is within the system. More information on participating libraries can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.

