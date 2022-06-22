Lakeland PBS

Free State Park Passes Available at MN Public Libraries

Emma HudziakJun. 21 2022

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has continued to expand their state parks library program by partnering with public libraries across the state to provide free park passes for Minnesotans living in low-income communities.

Though this is only the second year for the program, it’s been helpful in providing both families and state park visitors with the opportunity to explore more of Minnesota’s state parks without the financial barriers of paying for a park pass. These passes will provide free access for up to seven days, and after they’re used, they do not need to be returned, just recycled.

Once visitors receive their receipt from their public library, they are free to enter the park. Visitors need to place their receipt inside their windshield where a typical parking pass would go.

These passes are good for checkout through June 2025 and can be checked out during all seasons. Park visitors are encouraged to check with their local public library before purchase to ensure their library is within the system. More information on participating libraries can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Common Ground: Women Collaborate and Create a Round Robin Quilt

Northwoods Adventure: Over 900 Riders Take Part in Bemidji Loop the Lake Festival

Watermark Art Festival Returns to Bemidji for 54th Year

One Arrested After Stabbing Near Bemidji on Mississippi River

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.