Free Seminar hosted by Lakewood Health System

Oct. 11 2019

Lakewood Health System will be hosting an educational seminar on arthritis, joint pain, and joint replacement on October, 23rd at 6 p.m. The event will be in the lower level classrooms at Lakewood’s Main Campus in Staples.

The Joint Connection program at Lakewood offers coordinated care, individualized attention, superior patient satisfaction scores and designated Joint Connection nursing staff who are  specially trained in joint replacement.

Joint Connection is a comprehensive orthopedic wellness program for both knee and hip replacement patients at Lakewood Health System. The program is led by Joint Connection Coordinator, Ron Murray and surgeons from Essentia Health St. Joseph’s. Joint Connection provides education, treatment and surgical support for anyone suffering from joint disease and arthritis.

Pie and coffee will be served at 6 p.m., and a presentation by Dr. Paul Thompson, Northern Orthopedics surgeon, will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be time for a questions following the presentation.

RSVPs can be made by calling 218-894-8638.

 

Destiny Wiggins

Destiny Wiggins
