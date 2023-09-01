Lakeland PBS

Free Park Day Set For September 9th For All Minnesota State Park & Recreation Areas

Lakeland News — Aug. 31 2023

People will be able to visit Minnesota State Parks without paying a vehicle fee for one day in September.

The “Free Park Day” is set for September 9th, and applies to all 75 Minnesota State Park and Recreation Areas.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that many Minnesotans live within 30 miles of state park. 13 of the parks will also have an all-terrain track chair for visitors with limited mobility.

This day is one of four throughout the year that people can visit without paying a vehicle fee. The “Free Park Day” fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours.

The DNR’s goal for this day is to encourage families to spend time in the outdoors and promote exercise.

By — Lakeland News

