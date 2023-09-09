Free Park Day Set for Sept. 9 at All MN State Park & Recreation Areas

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Originally posted Aug. 31, 2023

People will be able to visit Minnesota State Parks without paying a vehicle fee this Saturday.

The upcoming “Free Park Day” is set for Sept. 9 and applies to all 75 Minnesota State Park and Recreation Areas. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s goal for the day is to encourage families to spend time in the outdoors and promote exercise.

This day is one of four throughout the year that people can visit without paying a vehicle fee. The “Free Park Day” fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours.

The DNR says that many Minnesotans live within 30 miles of a state park. 13 of the parks will also have an all-terrain track chair for visitors with limited mobility.

More information on the DNR’s Free Park Days program can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today