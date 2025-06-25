Jun 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Free Emergency Food Distribution to Be Held at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

A free emergency mobile food distribution is set for Friday for anyone and everyone that may need help after the destructive weather in Bemidji last weekend.

The distribution will take place on June 27th from 10 a.m. to noon, or until food runs out, at the Sanford Center parking lot. The distribution will be limited to one box per person or family.

The event is being held in partnership with the United Way of Bemidji Area, the North Central Food Bank, and the Sanford Center. For more information, contact the United Way at 218-444-8929.

