Free COVID-19 Testing In Bemidji
Local public health officials and the Minnesota Department of Health have partnered together to provide residents the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 test in Bemidji.
Testing is free and is available to anyone who wants to get tested whether they have symptoms or not. Insurance is not required.
“Many who contract COVID-19 may experience mild or even no symptoms, but some suffer life-threatening complications,” said Beltrami County Public Health Division Director Cynthia Borgen. “All who contract the virus are contagious. Getting a test helps people know they if they have contracted COVID-19 so they are informed and can protect those they are close to who might be most vulnerable to serious complications. This is a proven strategy for fighting spread of a virus like COVID-19.”
Testing will begin September 29 through October 1st from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held at Bemidji Armory located at 1430 23rd Street NW.
Those who wish to get tested are encouraged to pre-register.
