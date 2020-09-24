Lakeland PBS

Free COVID-19 Testing In Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 24 2020

Local public health officials and the Minnesota Department of Health have partnered together to provide residents the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 test in Bemidji.

Testing is free and is available to anyone who wants to get tested whether they have symptoms or not. Insurance is not required.

“Many who contract COVID-19 may experience mild or even no symptoms, but some suffer life-threatening complications,” said Beltrami County Public Health Division Director Cynthia Borgen. “All who contract the virus are contagious. Getting a test helps people know they if they have contracted COVID-19 so they are informed and can protect those they are close to who might be most vulnerable to serious complications. This is a proven strategy for fighting spread of a virus like COVID-19.”

Testing will begin September 29 through October 1st from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held at Bemidji Armory located at 1430 23rd Street NW.

Those who wish to get tested are encouraged to pre-register.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

