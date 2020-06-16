Free Boxes of Farm Produce Being Offered to Bemidji Area Families

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji area families will be able to pick up a free box of farm fresh produce this week through the USDA’s Farmers to Families program.

Bemidji Area Schools will be providing over 1,500 boxes of fresh produce this Wednesday, June 17th from 9 to noon at various schools in the area. The boxes are completely free, with pickup sites at J.W. Smith, Central, Lincoln, Northern, and Horace May Elementary schools, as well as Bemidji High School.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today