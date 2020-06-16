Free Boxes of Farm Produce Being Offered to Bemidji Area Families
Bemidji area families will be able to pick up a free box of farm fresh produce this week through the USDA’s Farmers to Families program.
Bemidji Area Schools will be providing over 1,500 boxes of fresh produce this Wednesday, June 17th from 9 to noon at various schools in the area. The boxes are completely free, with pickup sites at J.W. Smith, Central, Lincoln, Northern, and Horace May Elementary schools, as well as Bemidji High School.
