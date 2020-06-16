Lakeland PBS

Free Boxes of Farm Produce Being Offered to Bemidji Area Families

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 15 2020

Bemidji area families will be able to pick up a free box of farm fresh produce this week through the USDA’s Farmers to Families program.

Bemidji Area Schools will be providing over 1,500 boxes of fresh produce this Wednesday, June 17th from 9 to noon at various schools in the area. The boxes are completely free, with pickup sites at J.W. Smith, Central, Lincoln, Northern, and Horace May Elementary schools, as well as Bemidji High School.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Football Kicks Off Summer Workouts with COVID-19 “Distance”

In Business: The Hanger Reopens in Bemidji

Bemidji Area Boys & Girls Club Reopens for Summer Programming

In Focus: Bemidji Debuts 2020 Sculpture Walk Lineup

Latest Stories

Health Care Providers in Crow Wing County to Receive COVID-19 Relief Funds

Posted on Jun. 16 2020

US Supreme Court Rules Civil Rights Act Protects LGBTQ People From Job Discrimination

Posted on Jun. 15 2020

Brainerd Fire Department Puts New Ladder Truck Into Service

Posted on Jun. 15 2020

Study: Water Quality of Mississippi River Brainerd Watershed Has Room For Improvement

Posted on Jun. 15 2020

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd Offering Kids Classes Online

Posted on Jun. 15 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.