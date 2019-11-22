Free admission To Minnesota State Parks And Recreation Areas Day After Thanksgiving

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Department of Natural Resources will be waiving entrances fees to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas on November 29th, the day after Thanksgiving to encourage all Minnesotans a chance to go outdoors. Entry prices are normally $7 for a one-day vehicle permit.

On Thanksgiving Day, the average American consumes around 4,500 calories. A brisk walk can burn about 300 calories in one hour and research shows that spending time outdoors benefits children and adults, including improving mood, enhancing creative thinking and problem solving, promoting a conservation ethic, and improving physical fitness.

“I wish everyone in Minnesota a peaceful and happy Thanksgiving,” said Sarah Strommen, DNR Commissioner “And on the day after the holiday, I can’t think of anything better than visiting one of Minnesota’s spectacular state parks, with free admission. No matter where you are in the state, you’re likely within about a half-hour’s drive of a state park or recreation area.”

A few parks will offer special programs on Free Park Friday such as,

“Turkey Hike” from 10 to 11 a.m. at Whitewater State Park in southeastern Minnesota.

“Falls Tour” from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gooseberry Falls State Park on Minnesota’s North Shore.

“Children’s Storytime: Turkey Trouble” from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lake Bemidji State Park in north central Minnesota.

“Step Off that Stuffing Hike” from 1 to 2 p.m. at Interstate State Park near the Twin Cities metro area.

“Falconry: The Sport of Kings” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tettegouche State Park and again from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Gooseberry Falls State Park on Minnesota’s North Shore.

While you’re enjoying your time outdoor with friends and family, snap a photo of your Free Park Friday adventure, and share it on social media using #FreeParkFriday and #OnlyinMN.

