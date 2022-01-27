Frazer Breaks Cass Lake-Bena Girls Basketball All-Time Scoring Record

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over the weekend against West Central, Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball senior guard Taryn Frazer broke the CL-B all-time girls scoring record previously held by Amanda Gehrke.

The record was set by Gehrke back in 1998 at 2,198 career points. After Saturday’s game, along with games against Mountain Iron-Buhl and Laporte this week, Frazer now holds the all-time career scoring record with 2,261 career points.

The milestone is something that Frazer has wanted to break since she first stepped foot on the varsity court for the Panthers.

“In 7th grade I realized I wanted to do it because of how much work I’ve been putting in,” said Frazer. “The moment was something special, the thoughts going through my head were, ‘I finally did it, I finally broke the girls record.'”