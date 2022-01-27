Lakeland PBS

Frazer Breaks Cass Lake-Bena Girls Basketball All-Time Scoring Record

Chaz MootzJan. 26 2022

Over the weekend against West Central, Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball senior guard Taryn Frazer broke the CL-B all-time girls scoring record previously held by Amanda Gehrke.

The record was set by Gehrke back in 1998 at 2,198 career points. After Saturday’s game, along with games against Mountain Iron-Buhl and Laporte this week, Frazer now holds the all-time career scoring record with 2,261 career points.

The milestone is something that Frazer has wanted to break since she first stepped foot on the varsity court for the Panthers.

“In 7th grade I realized I wanted to do it because of how much work I’ve been putting in,” said Frazer. “The moment was something special, the thoughts going through my head were, ‘I finally did it, I finally broke the girls record.'”

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Brainerd Girls Basketball Gets Win Over Willmar

Cass Lake-Bena Girls Basketball Falls to Mt. Iron-Buhl at Home

In Focus: “Beltrami County Women in Winter Sports” Exhibit Now Open in Bemidji

Fosston Girls Basketball Beats Bagley, Katelyn Vesledahl Gets 1,000th Career Point

Recently Added

Common Ground: Bemidji's Carnegie Library Restoration Part 1 of 2

Posted on Jan. 26 2022

Lakeland Currents - CRMC Employs Orthopedic Robot!

Posted on Jan. 21 2022

Lakeland Currents - 218 Relocate

Posted on Jan. 7 2022

Lakeland Currents - The Legal Rights of Nature: Wild Rice Sues the State of Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 17 2021

Common Ground: A traditional snowshoe class in Ponemah, Red Lake Nation

Posted on Nov. 17 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.