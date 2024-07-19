Jul 19, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Frazee Man Dies Pinned Underneath Farm Equipment in Rollover Accident

A tragic farm accident has taken the life of a Frazee man.

Shortly after 6 Thursday evening, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a farm equipment rollover accident with the operator pinned underneath. The accident happened along Wadena County Road 30 in Section 13 of Bullard Township, located east of Wahoo Valley and north of Staples.

Law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel all responded to the scene and located the front-end loader lying upside down in the ditch. 79-year-old John Berger was found pinned under the machine and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

