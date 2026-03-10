Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls Continuing Future Legacy Planning Initiative

The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls (FSLF) are currently working on their Future Legacy Planning Initiative. The update began in 2025 with the intention of addressing various needs in the region.

The Sisters collected data via an outreach phase, where community members cited mental health and addiction support, affordable and transitional housing, agricultural education, and more as necessary. Now, the FSLF have been exploring those ideas with potential strategic partners and are having conversations with organizations like Morrison County Health and Human Services, Northern Pines Mental Health Center, and the Initiative Foundation.

“As a community, we want to plan for the future,” stated Sister Beatrice Eichten, a community minister with the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. “We know that we’re getting smaller. We want to set it up so that it serves the people of the area in a way that we’ve done for the last 135 years.”

“The community told us what those needs are, and now we’re trying to work with community partners that work in those fields to see how these resources might be marshaled to those purposes,” added FSFL chief operating officer Tim Houle.

The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls expect the long-range planning update to continue over the next year.