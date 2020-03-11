Lakeland PBS

Fourth Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Olmsted County

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 11 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials said Wednesday the state has its fourth case of the new coronavirus, in a person in Olmsted County.

The county’s public health department planned a news conference later Wednesday to give details on the case. A spokeswoman said she had no other detail ahead of the news conference.

The state’s earlier cases involve residents of Anoka, Ramsey and Carver counties. One of those, an Anoka County resident in their 30s, was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a swiftly passed $21 million bill to bolster the state’s ability to manage the global coronavirus outbreak on a day when the state confirmed its third case.

