Fourth Annual GigaZone Gaming Championship Being Held in Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 1 2019

People from all around the region can expect a day full fun tomorrow at the fourth annual 2019 GigaZone Gaming Championship in Bemidji at the Sanford Center.

The event allows gamers to come in throughout the day and play a variety of open console, arcade and card games. You can also register for one of many tournaments featuring games like Fortnite and Madden NFL 20.

Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing Supervisor, states, “The most important part is for people to come out and have fun. Get together in very unique environment and have fun playing the games but also we’ve seen a lot of people build relationships through this because they have gaming in common. If you think about it gaming is usually done in the privacy of your own home, maybe in your basement, maybe with a buddy next to you, but usually you might be by yourself but gaming against dozens or more people maybe potentially around the world, and this brings them all together from a regional perspective, so we’ve really seen a lot people meet people maybe they’ve played online and they’ve never met in person and build on that relationship or establish new relationships.”

The event is free to the public, and doors open at 10 a.m.

