Four Wheeler Destroyed In Wadena County Structure Fire

Clayton Castle
Jul. 17 2017
A four wheeler is a total loss and a structure sustained damages in a fire on Saturday morning in Wadena Township in Wadena County.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a structure fire shortly before 7:00 A.M. on Saturday morning in section 19 of Wadena Township.

When crews arrived, a shed was smoking from the roofline and sustained smoke damage. The fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Two four wheelers were damaged in the fire, including one being considered a total loss.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Wadena Police Deparment, Wadena Fire Department, Verndale Fire Department, and the Tri-County Ambulance.

