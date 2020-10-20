Four Suspects Connected with Vandalism at Blueberry Pines Golf Club

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Four unidentified men are allegedly responsible for damage caused at the Blueberry Pines Golf Club in Menahga.

On Oct. 18 at approximately 8:12 AM, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding six golf carts that had been damaged at the Blueberry Pines Golf Club.

Law enforcement later found that there was also damage to the golf course, including the greens and bunkers. Deputies reviewed video surveillance and found that four men were involved and responsible for the damage.

The vehicle on the scene was a red 1990s Chevrolet Silverado. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. Callers can remain anonymous.

