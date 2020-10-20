Lakeland PBS

Four Suspects Connected with Vandalism at Blueberry Pines Golf Club

Chantelle Calhoun — Oct. 20 2020

Four unidentified men are allegedly responsible for damage caused at the Blueberry Pines Golf Club in Menahga.

On Oct. 18 at approximately 8:12 AM, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding six golf carts that had been damaged at the Blueberry Pines Golf Club.

Law enforcement later found that there was also damage to the golf course, including the greens and bunkers. Deputies reviewed video surveillance and found that four men were involved and responsible for the damage.

The vehicle on the scene was a red 1990s Chevrolet Silverado. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. Callers can remain anonymous.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Reward Offered for Info on Vandalized Red Lake Boundary Sign

Itasca County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person

Menahga Teen Dies of Gunshot Wound

Verndale Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun at Deputies

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.