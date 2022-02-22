Four Snowmobile Crashes Resulting in Injuries in Cass County Over Presidents’ Day Weekend

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Starting last Thursday and heading through the Presidents’ Day weekend, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple snowmobile crashes that resulted in injuries.

On Thursday, February 17 at 9:19 PM, the Sheriff’s Office had received a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries located on the Paul Bunyan Trail in Powers Township in Backus. First responders arrived on scene to find that a 66-year-old man from Sauk Rapids was injured.

According to a press release, the man was operating a 2019 Arctic Cat when it had rolled over and left the trail, resulting in the man’s injury. The patient was transported to a hospital in Brainerd.

The Sheriff’s Office received a second report on Friday, February 18 at 11:12 PM of another snowmobile crash also with an injury that was located on the Old Grade Trail NE in Blind Lake Township in Pine River. According to the release, responders arrived on the scene to find a 33-year-old man from St. James.

It was reported that he was operating a 1997 Yamaha when it left the trail, resulting in the man’s injury. The man was also transported to a hospital in Brainerd.

On Saturday, February 19, there were reports of two snowmobile crashes that resulted in injuries. The first happened at 11:21 AM located on the Bull Moose Trail near State Highway 87 in Bull Moose Township in Backus. Responders arrived to find a 54-year-old woman from Zumbrota who was operating a 2006 Polaris when it had left the trail, going into a deep ravine and colliding with a tree.

The woman was treated on scene and transported by helicopter to St. Cloud hospital for injuries.

The second snowmobile crash on Saturday was reported at 4:33 PM on a trail in Fairview Township near Brainerd. Responders had arrived on scene to find a 43-year-old man from Elk River with injuries.

It was reported that the man was driving a 2012 Polaris and was injured when his vehicle left the trail. The man was also treated on scene and then transported to a hospital in Brainerd.

Cass Count Sheriff Tom Burch noted that many of these incidents happened because of speed. Burch encourages all snowmobile operators to know and understand their machine and the trails that they may be riding on. He added that people should not exceed speed.

