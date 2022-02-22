Four Snow Mobile Crashes Resulting in Injuries in Cass County over President’s Day Weekend

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office had received a report of a snowmobile crash with injury located on the Paul Bunyan Trail in Powers Township, in Backus, MN on February, 17th, 2022 at 9:19 p.m. Responders arrived on scene, to find that a 66-year-old man from Sauk Rapids, MN was injured.

The man was operating a 2019 Arctic Cat when it had rolled over and left the trail resulting in the man’s injury. The patient was transported to a hospital in Brainerd, MN according to a recent release.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office had received a second report on February 18th, 2022, at 11:12 p.m., of another snowmobile crash also with an injury located on the Old Grade Trail NE in Blind lake Township, in Pine River, MN. According to a recent release, responders had arrived on the scene to find a 33-year-old man from St. James, MN.

It was reported that he was operating a 1997 Yamaha, when it had left the trail resulting in the man’s injury. The man was also transported to a hospital in Brainerd, MN.

On February 19th, 2022, there was a report of two snowmobile crashes that resulted in Injuries. The first being at 11:21 a.m. located on the Bull Moose Trail near State Why 87 in Bull Moose TWP, in Backus, MN. Responders arrived to find a 54-year-old woman from Zumbrota, MN, who was operating a 2006 Polaris when it had left the trail going into a deep ravine and colliding with a tree.

The woman was treated on scene and transported by helicopter to St. Cloud, MN hospital for injuries.

The second snowmobile crash that happened on February 19th, 2022, was reported at 4:33 p.m. on a trail in Fairview Township, Brainerd, MN. Responders had arrived on scene to find a 43-year-old man from Elk River, MN with injuries. It was reported, that the man was driving a 2012 Polaris when it had left the trail resulting in the man’s injury.

The man was also treated on scene and then transported to a hospital in Brainerd, MN.

Cass Count Sheriff, Tom Burch, had noted that many of these incidents happened because of speed. Burch encourages all snowmobile operators to know and understand their machine and the trails that they may be riding on. He added, that people should not exceed speed.

