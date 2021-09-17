Lakeland PBS

Four Sentenced to Prison for Roles in Robbery on Red Lake Reservation

Lakeland News — Sep. 16 2021

Four defendants have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a robbery occurring at a home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Alexander Blue, 32-year-old Dustin Jourdain, 22-year-old Shaleigha Strong, and 29-year-old Delores Robinson traveled to the home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, pried open a door, and stole various items, including guns, ammunition, and an Xbox gaming system. Jourdain later sold the stolen firearms, one of which was recovered by law enforcement during an unrelated narcotics operation.

Blue, Jourdain, and Strong each pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting robbery. Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting first-degree burglary.

Blue was sentenced to 5 and 1/2 years in prison, Jourdain was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months, Strong was sentenced to 2 years in prison, and Robinson received a sentence of 6 months in prison.

