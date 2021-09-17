Four Sentenced to Prison for Roles in Robbery on Red Lake Reservation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four defendants have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a robbery occurring at a home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Alexander Blue, 32-year-old Dustin Jourdain, 22-year-old Shaleigha Strong, and 29-year-old Delores Robinson traveled to the home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, pried open a door, and stole various items, including guns, ammunition, and an Xbox gaming system. Jourdain later sold the stolen firearms, one of which was recovered by law enforcement during an unrelated narcotics operation.

Blue, Jourdain, and Strong each pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting robbery. Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting first-degree burglary.

Blue was sentenced to 5 and 1/2 years in prison, Jourdain was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months, Strong was sentenced to 2 years in prison, and Robinson received a sentence of 6 months in prison.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today