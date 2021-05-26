Lakeland PBS

Four Protesters Arrested at Line 3 Work Site in Wadena County

Lakeland News — May. 25 2021

Four people were arrested for trespassing and obstructing the legal process protesting construction of the Line 3 pipeline on Monday near Huntersville.

According to the press release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an Enbridge worksite northwest of Huntersville around 12:30 PM on a report that 30 people were demonstrating, and some were climbing on equipment.

When they arrived, they learned one equipment operator had become trapped in the equipment by demonstrators. Deputies safely moved that man from the equipment and escorted him through the demonstrators.

Dispersal orders were given to the group because they were trespassing on private property. Most left the area, but four individuals remained locked to the heavy equipment. A specialized cut team was called in, and around 5:30 PM one person was cut free and the other three freed themselves.

The four, who are all from out of state, were arrested on probably cause trespass and obstructing the legal process:

  • Jackson Freasier, 29, of Austin, TX
  • Matthew Kennedy, 25, of New Orleans, LA
  • Christopher Kennedy, 25, of Liberty Hill, TX
  • Sarah VanHorn, 22, of Brooklyn, NY

The case will be reviewed by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

By — Lakeland News

