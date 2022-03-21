Four People Injured in UTV Rollover in Wadena County

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

One adult and three juveniles were injured in a UTV rollover accident Sunday evening in Wadena County.

The driver and the front passenger suffered serious injuries, while the two back seat passengers suffered minor injuries.

Around 5:44 PM on March 20, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 2400 block of County Road 139 on a report of a UTV rollover. Two volunteer fireman were in the area coyote hunting when they came across the UTV on its side and they called for an ambulance.

Once emergency personnel arrived, they found a 2020 Polaris Ranger turned over in the ditch resting on the passenger’s side. It had appeared that the UTV was moving eastbound on County Road 139 when the driver, Shawna Holmquist, 34, of Nimrod had lost control and the vehicle began to fishtail, causing the UTV to roll on its side.

According to the report, there were three juveniles in the UTV at the time of the crash. One juvenile was in the front passenger seat and the other two were in the bed of the UTV. The two juveniles that were in the bed of the UTV were ejected at the time of the crash, and only suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

The juvenile in the front passenger seat suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare. Holmquist also suffered serious injuries and was transported to Tri-County Healthcare and later brought to another facility.

It was reported that none of the people in the UTV were wearing seat belt or helmets. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

