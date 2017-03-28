Four People Fall Through The Ice As Weather Warms

Updated March 28th at 4:35 PM

Robert Carlson, 59 Brainerd, has been identified as the man who fell through Lake Hubert today at 12:55 PM.

Nisswa Fire Department personnel were able to rescue the fisherman and North Ambulance transported him to the hospital. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nisswa Police Department, The Nisswa Fire Department and North Ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office is advising everyone that the ice should be considered unsafe for all traffic, including those on foot.

– – –

Within two days, two anglers in Crow Wing County, a driver of an ATV and a good Samaritan in Cass County have gone through the ice on area lakes.

At 2:16 PM on Monday, March 27th, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a three-wheeler that had gone through the ice. According to a press release, a person was reportedly in the water on Big Portage Lake, in rural Backus.

First reponders learned an additional victim who had attempted to assist the driver was also in the water. Both parties were rescued by Fire and First Response personnel.

The Walker Fire Department, utilizing their hovercraft, was able to transport the victims to shore for medical treatment. Both victims, adult males, were transported via North Memorial Air Care to a St. Cloud hospital for additional treatment.

Sheriff Burch of Cass County reports that responders encountered very poor ice conditions and warns of unsafe travel on all area lakes due to quickly deteriorating ice conditions.

The rescue was a joint effort between Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Backus Fire and Rescue, Hackensack Fire and Rescue, Walker Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care. Around 3 PM on Monday, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an angler who had gone through the ice on Lake Gladstone, outside Nisswa. Gary Daml, 65 of Coon Rapids, was rescued from the scene by law enforcement. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the man had been fishing out on the ice by himself with a sled full of supplies. When he went through the ice, a bystander was able to use an extension ladder to keep the man afloat. First reponders found the man partially submerged in the water. Daml was “talking, but very cold” when he was transported to an area hospital. The Nisswa Fire Department, Breezy Point Police and North Memorial Ambulance responded the to scene.

At 12:55 PM on Tuesday, March 28th, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department rescued an unidentified man from Lake Hubert, which is adjacent to Lake Gladstone near Nisswa.

The report stated that a lone fisherman had fallen through the ice. The person was able to grab a hold of the ice until responders arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A spokesperson for the department said that there was no additional information at this time about the fisherman involved.