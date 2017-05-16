Four People Escape, Dog Rescued From Baxter House Fire

Four people escaped a house fire without injuries early Sunday morning in Baxter. The family dog was also rescued by the Brainerd Fire Department.

The department said in a press release that a neighbor had called 911 to report the structure fire on the 1300 block of Madeline Drive in Baxter. Two people who were driving by at the time alerted the occupants that the home was on fire.

When law enforcement arrived to the scene, the garage was fully involved in flames and the fire was moving into the house. Fire crews attacked the blaze and were also able to rescue the family’s dog from a lower level bedroom window. The pet was in a room with the door closed.

The department says this is a good reminder to sleep with the door closed. It can give you more time to escape the fire without being overcome by the smoke and toxic gases.

There was very minor damage in the lower level rooms where the doors were closed. There was significant damage to the garage and house. The damage is estimated at $250,000.

While the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, it is not believed to be suspicious.

Also assisting at the fire scene was Nisswa Fire Department, Pillager Fire Department, Baxter Police Department and North Ambulance.