Four Men Arrested In Crow Wing County Solicitation Sting

Four men have been arrested after a multi-day investigation was conducted by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Brainerd Police Department, and the Baxter Police Department.

Arrested on charges of Solicitation of Children to Engage In Sexual Conduct were:

Mark Bundgaard, 39, of Breezy Point, MN

David Colvin, 61, of Brainerd, MN

James Brooks, 56, of Big Lake, MN

Michael Larue, 30, of St. Paul, MN.

The release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that many cases remain open and more arrests are expected.

Sheriff Todd Dahl would also like to remind parents to be aware of what your children are viewing and who they are communicating with online.