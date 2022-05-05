Lakeland PBS

Four Involved in Car Crash North of Kelliher

Mary BalstadMay. 5 2022

Two vehicles collided on May 3rd in the township of Waskish. The incident occurred on Highway 72.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) website, the crash happened when 50-year old Dana Keil of Waskish was travelling northbound and turned onto Shoreline Drive in her 2008 Nissan Altima. A 2008 Dodge Avenger was heading southbound on Highway 72 when it collided with Keil’s car. Madisson Rosebear, 29, Dorie French, 36, and Peyton Kingbird, 4, were inside of the Dodge.

All injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. However, Rosebear was air-lifted to Fargo. The rest were admitted to Sanford Health in Bemidji. Both airbags were deployed. No alcohol is reported to be involved in the crash.

By — Mary Balstad

