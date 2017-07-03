Four Injured In Single Car Crash In Aitkin County

Four passengers, including two children, were injured after a car veered off the road and struck a tree in Aitkin County on Saturday afternoon.

Vanessa Stewart, 41, of Wichita, KS, was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 along Highway 169 when it crossed through the southbound lanes before hitting a tree in the West ditch.

Also in the car were Tyler Smith, 18, of Hutchinson, KS; Nathaniel Stewart, 6, of Wichita, KS; and Sascha Stewart, 4, of Wichita, KS.

None of the injuries sustained in the crash required hospitalization and all injuries were considered non life-threatening.