Four Injured Following High-Speed Chase in Mahnomen County

Four people were injured following a high-speed chase that ended when the vehicle being pursued left the roadway and rolled several times.

The chase took place on Highway 59 between Mahnomen and Waubun around 3:20 this morning. Speeds in the chase reached 113 mph.

After the vehicle traveled through Mahnomen and then onto Highway 200, one of the occupants, a juvenile male, was ejected when the vehicle left the road and rolled. There were three other occupants: another juvenile male, a juvenile female, and 21-year-old Alexander Goeller of Mahnomen, who was the driver.

Two of the juveniles were airlifted to a Fargo hospital for their injuries. Another juvenile and Goeller were taken to Mahnomen Health Center, where they were evaluated and released. Goeller was arrested and taken to a nearby jail.

Law enforcement believes one or more of the individuals in the pursuit were involved in several burglaries in Ottertail earlier that night. The vehicle involved in the pursuit was stolen from one of those businesses. A stolen gun was also recovered from the stolen vehicle.

