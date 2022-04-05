Four Finalists Remain in the Running for Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Position
Four finalists currently remain in the running for the Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent position, as The Bemidji School Board announced today that one finalist has withdrew due to other job arrangements.
Last night The Bemidji School Board had selected five finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent vacancy, following current superintendent Tim Lutz’s retirement on June 30th.
The finalists were selected from a pool of 11 applicants based on criteria established by the school board. The initial finalists included:
- Jeremy Olson, current superintendent of Crookston Public Schools
- Donita Stepan, current superintendent of Thief River Falls Public Schools
- Darrin Strosahl, current vice president of academic affairs at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji
- Jason Stanoch, current high school principal at Bemidji Area Schools
- Karsten Anderson, current superintendent of Red Wing Public Schools.
Now only four finalists remain:
- Jeremy Olson, current superintendent of Crookston Public Schools
- Donita Stepan, current superintendent of Thief River Falls Public Schools
- Jason Stanoch, current high school principal at Bemidji Area Schools
- Karsten Anderson, current superintendent of Red Wing Public Schools.
The School Board has scheduled first round interviews for the finalists beginning at 4 PM on Monday, April 11th with continuation at 4 PM on Tuesday, April 12th. All interviews are open to the public and will be held at the main district office.
