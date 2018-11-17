Lakeland PBS
Four Families Lose Home In Crosby Fire

Josh Peterson
Nov. 16 2018
A fire in a Crosby fourplex has left four families without a home.

Firefighters were called shortly before 3p.m. Friday to a fire at a two-story apartment building on the 200 block of First Street northwest.

Mutual aid was called in from Brainerd and Deerwood to assist the Crosby Fire Department.

Crosby Fire Chief Jay DeCent tells Lakeland News that when they arrived on scene the lower level with fully engulfed which quickly spread to the second level causing significant damage.

It took approximately 45 minutes for a team of forty firefighters to knock down the flames.

We are told the building will likely be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The red cross has been called in to assist the four families.

