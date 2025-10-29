Oct 29, 2025 | By: Collin Burns

Four Essentia Health Nurses Attacked, MN Nurses Association Demands Change

Four members of the Minnesota Nurses Association were assaulted over the last two weeks, one at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd last Thursday, and another was attacked at the same facility over the weekend. These come less than two weeks after two nurses were injured at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

MNA officials said in a comment that the violence is preventable, and that by delaying changes, Essentia is putting both nurses and patients at risk.

Essentia Health responded by saying they will continue to focus on preventative measures at all facilities.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 2 New Logo Sqk

10-29-2025

News

BSU Men’s Hockey Riding Momentum Of 5-Point Weekend Into Bowling Green Series

Bemidji Lumberjacks Football Generic sqk 16x9

10-29-2025

News

Bemidji Football Looks To Finish Strong Against Alexandria In Section 8AAAAA Championship

boo2flu thumbnail

10-29-2025

News

Sanford Bemidji Hosts “Boo to the Flu” Halloween Flu Shot Event

greenway raiders volleyball generic new sqk

10-29-2025

News

Greenway High School Girls’ Volleyball Falls to Esko in 7AA Semifinal Match