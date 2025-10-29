Four Essentia Health Nurses Attacked, MN Nurses Association Demands Change

Four members of the Minnesota Nurses Association were assaulted over the last two weeks, one at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd last Thursday, and another was attacked at the same facility over the weekend. These come less than two weeks after two nurses were injured at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

MNA officials said in a comment that the violence is preventable, and that by delaying changes, Essentia is putting both nurses and patients at risk.

Essentia Health responded by saying they will continue to focus on preventative measures at all facilities.