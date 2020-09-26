Four COVID-19 Cases Identified Within Bemidji Area School District

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With increasing cases of COVID-19 in Bemidji, four lab-confirmed cases have been identified within the Bemidji Area School District.

The schools affected are Bemidji High School, Gene Dillon Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, and J.W. Smith Elementary. While there are cases at these schools, public health officials say they are not seeing spread within the schools themselves.

Due to the cases, around 45 students from the four different schools have been quarantining out of caution.

