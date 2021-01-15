Four Bemidji Organizations To Host Virtual MLK Day Event Featuring Attorney General Keith Ellison

Four Bemidji organizations are partnering to host a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Friday, January 15. The event is titled, “The People’s Peace: We own it if we build it.” It will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Facebook Live .

The keynote speaker of the event will be Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the goal of the session is to, “acknowledge our grassroots organizer and social justice hero Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, work and passing. As we create space and empower the racial justice work that local community leaders have been doing.”

The four organizers of the event are Project for Change, Our Revolution Bemidji, Peacemakers, BSU’s Black Student Union and the BSU and NTC Diversity Equity and Inclusion office.