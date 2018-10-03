Four Bemidji Organizations Look To Align

A one-stop shop is what a handful of Bemidji organizations are looking to create. For months, Greater Bemidji, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Bemidji and the Downtown Alliance have been working on an alignment to better utilize resources and work together.

The alignment team presented their idea to the Bemidji City Council, and while the concept is not unheard of, council members were receptive to the idea.

While the alignment has many benefits, being able to have all resources in one location could be a hurdle. Bringing the organizations under one umbrella could be a match made in heaven, but bringing those groups under one roof is the question that still remains.

Currently the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Bemidji operate in the Tourist Information Center. Since its beginning, the Chamber has functioned in the building and plans to continue that tradition.

With more details still to come, the four organizations are planning for a successful future.

The alignment is expected to officially launch in January of 2019.