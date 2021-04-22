Four Bemidji Locations Selected for Emergency Response Assistance
AmeriCorps is asking for five Bemidji area residents to apply for a summer long program that will help in assisting the community due to COVID-10 related issues.
Minnesota AmeriCorps Emergency Response Initiative has identified that 272 sites throughout the state, including Bemidji, need assistance. The initiative will help communities deal with COVID-19 related issues such as hunger, homelessness and educational challenges K-12 students faced.
The local organizations that will receive assistance include:
- Bemidji Community Food Shelf
- St. Philips
- Bemidji Community Education
- Northwoods Caregivers
Members will serve from June 7 through August 14, and can earn a total of $5,000. Members will receive a living stipend, scholarship and other benefits during their service. Members who participate will also serve in area schools to help students who had difficulty learning due to the pandemic.
Applicants should apply by May 19.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.