Four Arrested in Redby Drug Bust

Four people have been arrested following a search and seizure of multiple narcotics on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, on September 20, officers conducted a search warrant on two Redby residences. The RLPD reports that the search resulted in finding approximately 3 ounces of cocaine, 1 ounce of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of fentanyl, multiple ecstasy/MDMA pills, and 1 firearm. Various sales and manufacturing items were also found on the scene. The press release states that it is believed the individuals who were arrested had the intent to sell narcotics.

The four people arrested include Janelle Lynn Clark, 33, of Redby, Devin Sayers Sr., 35, of Red Lake, LaResha Leigh Clark, 29 of Minneapolis, and Vincent Delmar Nelson, 35 of Minneapolis.

Each reportedly are charged in connection to the case. Janelle Clark faces possession with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell narcotics. Sayers Sr. is reported to have multiple outstanding tribal warrants. LaResha Clark also faces possession with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell narcotics. Vincent Delmar, who is currently being held at the Beltrami County Jail, is charged with 1st degree possession of narcotics, and ineligible person in possession of a firearm.

The RLPD request if anyone has any information regarding narcotic use/sales to contact the Red Lake Narcotics tip line at 218-679-1922.

