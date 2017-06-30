Four Arrested In Early Morning Pillager Search Warrant Raid

An early morning search warrant executed at a Pillager residence resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug related items.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the department conducted the raid on Thursday.

As a result, Brittany Leeann Huisenga, 31 of Staples, has been arrested on suspicion of for 5th degree controlled substance possession. Both Markus Carl McMann, 23 of Motley, and Mitchell Jon Block Jordan, 34 of Audubon, are being held on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm. Antun Neil Oriley, 44 of Pillager, is being held for outstanding warrants from Wright County.

Formal charges on Huisenga, Block Jordan and McMann are pending. Oriley does not appear in the current inmate list at the Cass County Jail, nor the Wright County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.