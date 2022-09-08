Four Arrested Following Drug Raid in Redby
Four people have been arrested following a drug raid in Redby on the Red Lake Reservation.
Red Lake police officials say they seized fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as paraphernalia related to sales and distribution during the Sept. 6 raid.
Four individuals were arrested for various tribal charges, including possession with intent to sell and possession:
- Nashelle Auginash
- Savonnah Sayers
- Kiana Ellis
- Dionne Sayers
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.