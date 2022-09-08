Lakeland PBS

Four Arrested Following Drug Raid in Redby

Lakeland News — Sep. 8 2022

Four people have been arrested following a drug raid in Redby on the Red Lake Reservation.

Red Lake police officials say they seized fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as paraphernalia related to sales and distribution during the Sept. 6 raid.

Four individuals were arrested for various tribal charges, including possession with intent to sell and possession:

  • Nashelle Auginash
  • Savonnah Sayers
  • Kiana Ellis
  • Dionne Sayers

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

One Arrested After Road Rage Shooting in Stearns County

Red Lake Man Found Guilty on Sexual Abuse Charges

Bena Woman Arrested in Connection with Fatal Arson Fire

Red Lake Nation Celebrates New Wellness and Event Venue in Redby

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.