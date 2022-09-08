Four Arrested Following Drug Raid in Redby

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four people have been arrested following a drug raid in Redby on the Red Lake Reservation.

Red Lake police officials say they seized fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as paraphernalia related to sales and distribution during the Sept. 6 raid.

Four individuals were arrested for various tribal charges, including possession with intent to sell and possession:

Nashelle Auginash

Savonnah Sayers

Kiana Ellis

Dionne Sayers

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today