Four Alexandria Residents Charged for Drug-Related Crimes

Anthony Scott
Jul. 11 2018
The West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, along with the Douglas County SWAT team, executed two search warrants on the 900 block of Elm Street in the City of Alexandria during the morning hours of July 10, 2018.

As a result of this investigation, four adults have been booked into the Douglas County Jail on various drug-related charges. The following individuals have been booked pending formal charging:

Adult Male: Jamaal Marshall, age 35 of Alexandria
Adult Female: Carlee Davids, age 22 of Alexandria
Adult Male: Ryan Snelson, age 38 of Alexandria
Adult Female: Traci Anderson, age 50 of Alexandria

The investigation is still ongoing.

