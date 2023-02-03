Founder of Well-Read Mom Book Club Visits Brainerd Public Library

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Well-Read Mom book club has grown from a 20-woman group in northern Minnesota to hundreds of groups in all 50 states and several other countries. Marcie Stokman, the founder and president of Well-Read Mom, visited the Brainerd Public Library on Thursday to speak about the club and its impact in the community.

The book club has grown from 30% a year for the past 12 years and continues to grow. More information on the club is available at their website.

