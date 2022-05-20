Lakeland PBS

Fosston School District Speaks Out Against Offensive Photo

Mary BalstadMay. 20 2022

A photo of two Fosston School District student has circulated around social media. Two students are posing in the picture. One is on the ground and the other is kneeling with his knee on the former’s throat. George Floyd and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin are tagged in the photo as well.

The school district released a statement from their Facebook page reprimanding the actions by the students. According to the statement, the picture also had a “deeply inappropriate and offensive” comment attached to it.

Superintendent Sue Chase remarks in the statement that this incident does not reflect the values of the school community. It continues, “…we are extremely disappointed with what we saw today.”

Appropriate action has been taken, as per district policy. Further detail cannot be shared as the situation involves minors.

“What I can say is that hate has no home in Fosston Public Schools,” Chase writes. “We are committed to ensuring a safe, welcoming and positive learning environment in each of our schools…This is a commitment we take very seriously…”

Statement from District 601
Credit: Fosston Public Schools

