Fosston School District Administers Punishment for Insensitive Video

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Fosston School District has administered “appropriate disciplinary action” following the circulation of an insensitive video from students. Superintendent Sue Richards-Chase released a statement on May 28th on the school’s Facebook page explaining the situation.

The video in question features students mocking Indigenous Americans during a school-sponsored lock-in. According to the Fosston School District, the video had inappropriate and disrespectful imagery. This statement was released 8 days after the school spoke out against an offensive photo that depicted George Floyd’s death circulated on social media from Fosston students.

“I will repeat it: hate has no home in our school district,” writes Richards-Chase. “Instead, ours is a school district that respects and celebrates all cultures.”

While school is no longer in session, the school states that the students will face appropriate punishment. No further information is given, as the students are minors.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today