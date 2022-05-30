Lakeland PBS

Fosston School District Administers Punishment for Insensitive Video

Mary BalstadMay. 30 2022

The Fosston School District has administered “appropriate disciplinary action” following the circulation of an insensitive video from students. Superintendent Sue Richards-Chase released a statement on May 28th on the school’s Facebook page explaining the situation.

The video in question features students mocking Indigenous Americans during a school-sponsored lock-in. According to the Fosston School District, the video had inappropriate and disrespectful imagery. This statement was released 8 days after the school spoke out against an offensive photo that depicted George Floyd’s death circulated on social media from Fosston students.

Superintendent Sue Richards-Chase’s Statement
Credit: Fosston School District

“I will repeat it: hate has no home in our school district,” writes Richards-Chase. “Instead, ours is a school district that respects and celebrates all cultures.”

While school is no longer in session, the school states that the students will face appropriate punishment. No further information is given, as the students are minors.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Fosston School District Speaks Out Against Offensive Photo

Golden Apple: High School Students Tour NTC Campus in Bemidji

Familiar Face Returning to Cass Lake-Bena Schools as New Superintendent

Golden Apple: Fosston Schools Seeing Exciting Changes and Additions

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.