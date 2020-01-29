Fosston Man Wanted on Felony Escape From Custody Charges Arrested

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Fosston man who was wanted on Felony Escape from Custody charges has been apprehended without incident.

Acting on an anonymous tip, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Jerrod Ash on Sunday after finding him hiding inside an apartment in the Regency Apartment building in Fosston. Ash is in custody on three felony warrants as well as the Felony Escape from Custody charges.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today