Fosston Man Wanted on Felony Escape From Custody Charges Arrested
A Fosston man who was wanted on Felony Escape from Custody charges has been apprehended without incident.
Acting on an anonymous tip, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Jerrod Ash on Sunday after finding him hiding inside an apartment in the Regency Apartment building in Fosston. Ash is in custody on three felony warrants as well as the Felony Escape from Custody charges.
