DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Fosston Man Charged For Burglarizing Lake Bemidji Fish Houses

Nathan Green
Feb. 3 2018
Leave a Comment

A 40-year-old Fosston man is in custody after allegedly burglarizing fish houses on Lake Bemidji.

Deputies observed a minivan make brief stops at a half dozen fish houses. The van was driven by Christopher Robin Braun, who is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary. Braun and a passenger inside the minivan were found under the influence of a controlled substance. Fishing equipment was found in the back seat along with multiple other items.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Brothers Charged For Armed Robbery Of Deer River Store

Lake Bemidji State Park Holding Candlelight Walk/Snowshoe Event

Grandparent Scam Returns To Area

South Shore Site Selected For 2019 Hockey Day Minnesota

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Latest Story

Two Brothers Charged For Armed Robbery Of Deer River Store

Two brothers from Cass Lake have been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for allegedly using a CO2 handgun to rob the Dollar General
Posted on Feb. 3 2018

Latest Stories

Two Brothers Charged For Armed Robbery Of Deer River Store

Posted on Feb. 3 2018

Northwest Technical College Provides Free Dental Care To Kids

Posted on Feb. 2 2018

In Focus: Brainerd Pottery Artist Shares His Inspiration

Posted on Feb. 2 2018

New Details Released In Bjerknes Case

Posted on Feb. 2 2018

Website Challenge Aimed To Help Bemidji Non-Profits

Posted on Feb. 2 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.