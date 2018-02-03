Fosston Man Charged For Burglarizing Lake Bemidji Fish Houses

A 40-year-old Fosston man is in custody after allegedly burglarizing fish houses on Lake Bemidji.

Deputies observed a minivan make brief stops at a half dozen fish houses. The van was driven by Christopher Robin Braun, who is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary. Braun and a passenger inside the minivan were found under the influence of a controlled substance. Fishing equipment was found in the back seat along with multiple other items.