Fosston Girls’ Volleyball Comes Up Short Against Thief River Falls

High school girls’ volleyball section tournaments are now just a few days away, and teams are battling to improve their respective seedings. In Section 8A, Fosston owns the third-best overall record at 16-8, already doubling up last season’s win total.

On Monday, the Greyhounds were fresh off a 2-2 showing in Fergus Falls’ Blocktoberfest tournament last weekend and had three games left before sections. They began their home stretch that night, where they hosted Class AA team Thief River Falls.

Fosston kept things competitive in every set but couldn’t get over the hump, falling to the Prowlers 3-0. The Greyhounds will look to bounce back Tuesday when they face Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal on the road.