Fosston Doctor Recognized by MN Department of Health for Lifetime Work

The Minnesota Department of Health and its partners recently announced the 2022 Rural Health Awards winners and a local Fosston doctor is one of the recipients.

Dr. Wesley Ofstedal is one of three honorees for this year’s Rural Health Awards. He will receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the MN Department of Health. According to the MN Department of Health, the Rural Health Awards recognize “dedicated health care professionals who have made significant contributions to the health and well-being of their rural communities.” The announcement of this year’s winners was made this morning in time for National Rural Health Day, which is November 17.

Dr. Ofstedal is currently the Medical Director of Living Center for Essentia Health in Fosston. Graduating from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1978, Dr. Ofstedal specializes in family medicine. Dr. Ofstedal’s page on Essentia Health’s website also states he completed his residency for family medicine at Fairview/St. Mary’s Hospital in Minneapolis. The press release states this focus on family medicine is due to the field’s never-ending variety.

Dr. Ofstedal cares for patients of all ages, but he focuses on geriatric care and preventative medicines. According to the release, Dr. Ofstedal’s focus is also on continuous quality improvements to end-of-life care. He also aims to create a health care environment that allows “people to die with dignity.”

The release also describes Dr. Ofstedal as a mentor to the community while remaining a compassionate doctor with commitment to care.

The other award recipients include Dr. Rozaline McCoy from the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and Wilderness Health in Two Harbors. McCoy will receive the 2022 Rural Health Hero Award, and Wilderness Health will receive the Rural Health Team Award.

The award ceremony will take place at the 2023 Minnesota Rural Health Conference. The conference will take place from June 12-13 in Duluth.

